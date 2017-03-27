Shots fired in robbery at notorious c...

Shots fired in robbery at notorious car wash, police say

Daytona Beach police on Sunday responded to the 800 block of Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard after two motorists were robbed of a total of $4,000 at gunpoint and the gunman opened fire at them from the parking lot of Pooh Bear's Car Wash, according to an arrest report. When police got there shortly after 2 p.m., the shooter had fled the scene, but his suspected accomplice was located and quickly apprehended.

