Shareholders back leaders of Daytonaa s biggest landowner

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.' s shareholders showed overwhelming support for the company's current path, which includes the recent sale of major landholdings along the LPGA corridor, when they voted to place all seven of senior management's nominees on to the board of directors for a one year-term. It was a total vote of confidence for current CEO John Albright in the face of a challenge by the company's largest stockholder, Wintergreen Advisers, which owns a 27 percent stake. The four board candidates nominated by Wintergreen - David Winters, the investment adviser firm's managing member, Liz Cohernour, the firm's chief operating officer, and two Wintergreen consultants - had been advocating for new leadership.

