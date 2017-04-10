Scott Kent: Progress isna t achieved by bulldozing rights

News-Journal reporter Eileen Zaffiro-Kean's recent five-part series "Tarnished Jewel" did an excellent job cataloging what's wrong with Daytona Beach's beachside and the numerous reasons it got that way. Some factors clearly had greater impact than others, but one excuse in particular stood out to me - in a troubling way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.