Ponce, puppy beaten to death, may get...

Ponce, puppy beaten to death, may get statue

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Less than a month after police say a Ponce Inlet man beat his dog to death, the town is considering honoring the pup with a memorial. The social media reaction to the death of "Ponce the dog" was swift and largely merciless after reports that Travis Archer, 43, had been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God 23 hr Just Passing By 4
News Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16) Thu SARA1 3
greg justice not who he says! Apr 25 surfmonkey101 1
Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !! Apr 25 Barb 1
Keva Matovina Apr 21 The south 3
Mark Matovina Apr 21 Sunshine state 5
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 21 Florida sucks 23
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at April 28 at 5:46AM EDT

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,522 • Total comments across all topics: 280,629,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC