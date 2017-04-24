Ponce, puppy beaten to death, may get statue
Less than a month after police say a Ponce Inlet man beat his dog to death, the town is considering honoring the pup with a memorial. The social media reaction to the death of "Ponce the dog" was swift and largely merciless after reports that Travis Archer, 43, had been arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.
