Police work to find killer of Outlaw a Louie the Lipa

DAYTONA BEACH - "Louie the Lip" lay clinging to life on the concrete in the alley near the rear door of a bar with knife wounds to his body Monday night. His vital signs stopped after he got to the hospital and now police are trying to piece together how he died and what led to the violent encounter among rival biker gang members at the Crook's Den, 126 Orange Ave. Louie the Lip's actual name is Christopher Keating, a 58-year-old member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, a notorious biker gang that has a local presence, police said.

