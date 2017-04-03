Police: Masked gunmen jump out of van, rob victims in Daytona driveway
DAYTONA BEACH - Four masked suspects armed with rifles jumped out of a van Tuesday night near Cypress Park and robbed a group of men who were hanging out on a residential driveway, police said. No arrests have been made and only one of the robbery victims agreed to provide a statement to Daytona Beach police, according to an incident report.
