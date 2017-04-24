Police: Man says he stole forklift because it was better than walking
DAYTONA BEACH - A homeless man stole a forklift from behind a Best Buy store, moved some large boxes to a neighboring parking lot and then took the machine for a spin on Williamson Boulevard, police said. After a Daytona Beach police officer stopped him and asked him what he was doing, Bradley Barefoot said he wanted to drive because it was better than walking, according to the arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
