Police: Gunmen open fire on each other across Daytona street, 1 injured
DAYTONA BEACH - Seconds after a school bus rolled through the 800 block of Lewis Avenue, a man opened fire at a silver sedan parked in front of a house Friday morning. A group of men returned fire on the gunman, who was shot in the buttocks and rushed to the hospital, police said.
