Police chief calls killers of Daytona Outlaw Louie the Lip a cowards,a criticizes bar owner
DAYTONA BEACH - Police Chief Craig Capri likened biker gang members to "babies" and "cowards" and said those unruly bikers who fatally stabbed a local man at a downtown bar earlier this week were likely from out of town and their kind needs to stay away. Capri got worked up when the subject of biker gangs came up during a public meeting at the station Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|Justice seeker
|229
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|one percenter
|195
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 4
|Beacher
|1
|Molly brown
|Apr 4
|Baller
|14
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 1
|Evelyn
|20
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC