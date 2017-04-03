Police chief calls killers of Daytona Outlaw Louie the Lip a cowards,a criticizes bar owner

DAYTONA BEACH - Police Chief Craig Capri likened biker gang members to "babies" and "cowards" and said those unruly bikers who fatally stabbed a local man at a downtown bar earlier this week were likely from out of town and their kind needs to stay away. Capri got worked up when the subject of biker gangs came up during a public meeting at the station Thursday morning.

