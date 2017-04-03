Pat Rice: Thanks, everyone, for attending our beachside meeting

For one thing, it took place in the basement of a church - Community United Methodist Church, erected in 1925 at the corner of Harvey and Grandview avenues in the heart of Daytona Beach's historic Seaside Village neighborhood, which in turn sits inside the city's Main Street Community Redevelopment Area. For another, it was crowded. The church's helpful staff initially set up about 180 chairs for the meeting, and those chairs were quickly taken.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.