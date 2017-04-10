Ormond food bank helps a all people w...

Ormond food bank helps a all people who are hungrya

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Driven by her trusty neighbor Friday morning, 61-year-old Suzanne Stockton, Gutman watched as volunteers loaded up her neighbor's SUV with bags of turkeys, ham, canned goods, pastries, fruit and even toiletries that will keep Gutman and her husband, who has been in and out of the hospital, fed for weeks, she said. “I was going to buy a ham, but now that money will help with something else,” Gutman said, standing outside of the car with the help of her cane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 4 hr SJCSKR 205
Molly brown Thu nemo 18
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Thu Daytona Biker 232
Mark Matovina Thu TTT 4
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 11 RuffnReddy 22
hotel Apr 11 Brittany 1
Keva Matovina Apr 10 Florida 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,756 • Total comments across all topics: 280,298,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC