Ormond food bank helps a all people who are hungrya
Driven by her trusty neighbor Friday morning, 61-year-old Suzanne Stockton, Gutman watched as volunteers loaded up her neighbor's SUV with bags of turkeys, ham, canned goods, pastries, fruit and even toiletries that will keep Gutman and her husband, who has been in and out of the hospital, fed for weeks, she said. “I was going to buy a ham, but now that money will help with something else,” Gutman said, standing outside of the car with the help of her cane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|4 hr
|SJCSKR
|205
|Molly brown
|Thu
|nemo
|18
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Mark Matovina
|Thu
|TTT
|4
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|22
|hotel
|Apr 11
|Brittany
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 10
|Florida
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC