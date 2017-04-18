NTSB: Florida air collision came afte...

NTSB: Florida air collision came after formation change

58 min ago

Investigators say two pilots were killed in a midair collision this month in Florida after the leader of a five-aircraft formation called for a course change to avoid the sun's glare. The National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report Tuesday does not assign blame for the crash, which killed 57-year-old Gary Somerton and 66-year-old Anne Edmonson.

