NTOA Announces Open Registration for its Policing and Integration of UAS Seminar
A discussion on how law enforcement agencies should respond to incidents involving unmanned aircraft systems will be held in Tallahassee, Florida, on July 21, 2017. With the increasing number of unmanned aircraft systems throughout the United States, many local law enforcement agencies are finding themselves responding to prohibited, reckless and illegal operations by individuals using this dynamically changing technology.
