New partnership lets Daytonaa s WORC keep, expand disability services

DAYTONA BEACH - Inside the workshop at WORC, Inc's main building in Daytona Beach, Doug Allen sorts and piles wooden stakes on a table for his friend and co-worker Beth Snyder. Together, Allen and Snyder, both adults with disabilities who have worked at the nonprofit for years, paint the tip of the stakes white and set them aside. By May 1, 6,000 stakes will need to be completed for a contract the organization has with Duke Energy. "We like doing it as a team," said Allen, a middle-aged man who wore a smile and a leather motorcycle vest adorned with Bike Week patches as he completed his share of the task.

