New partnership lets Daytonaa s WORC ...

New partnership lets Daytonaa s WORC keep, expand disability services

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - Inside the workshop at WORC, Inc's main building in Daytona Beach, Doug Allen sorts and piles wooden stakes on a table for his friend and co-worker Beth Snyder.  Together, Allen and Snyder, both adults with disabilities who have worked at the nonprofit for years, paint the tip of the stakes white and set them aside. By May 1, 6,000 stakes will need to be completed for a contract the organization has with Duke Energy.  "We like doing it as a team," said Allen, a middle-aged man who wore a smile and a leather motorcycle vest adorned with Bike Week patches as he completed his share of the task.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16) 2 hr BooBoo 2
greg justice not who he says! 3 hr surfmonkey101 1
Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !! 9 hr Barb 1
Keva Matovina Apr 21 The south 3
Mark Matovina Apr 21 Sunshine state 5
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 21 Florida sucks 23
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Apr 21 Florida sucks 206
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,034 • Total comments across all topics: 280,562,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC