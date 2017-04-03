Man shot twice last week in Daytona charged with 3 felonies
DAYTONA BEACH - Police have charged the man suspected of opening fire Friday at a sedan on Lewis Drive - the same man who was shot in the buttocks when his intended victims returned fire on him. He's also the same man who was shot in the arm two days earlier during another neighborhood shooting that took place about 2 miles away, according to the Daytona Beach police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Justice seeker
|231
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|one percenter
|199
|Molly brown
|10 hr
|_Namaste_
|17
|Mark Matovina
|20 hr
|Yevette
|2
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 1
|Evelyn
|20
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC