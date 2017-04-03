Man shot twice last week in Daytona charged with 3 felonies

DAYTONA BEACH - Police have charged the man suspected of opening fire Friday at a sedan on Lewis Drive - the same man who was shot in the buttocks when his intended victims returned fire on him. He's also the same man who was shot in the arm two days earlier during another neighborhood shooting that took place about 2 miles away, according to the Daytona Beach police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.