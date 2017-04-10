Man shot in Daytona Beach Saturday
A 38-year-old man was shot during an altercation with another man Saturday morning at a Daytona Beach apartment complex, police say. Derrick Bell was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center after 26-year-old Chauncey Bryant shot him in the arm and stomach around 9:35 a.m. at 511 Jean St., said Lyda Longa, spokeswoman for the Daytona Beach Police Department. Bell underwent surgery and is now recovering, she said. Bryant was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|22 hr
|SJCSKR
|205
|Molly brown
|Thu
|nemo
|18
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Daytona Biker
|232
|Mark Matovina
|Thu
|TTT
|4
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 11
|RuffnReddy
|22
|hotel
|Apr 11
|Brittany
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 10
|Florida
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC