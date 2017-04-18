Man beaten to a near deatha ; 2 suspe...

Man beaten to a near deatha ; 2 suspects arrested in Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH - Police said they have arrested two men connected to the vicious beating of a homeless man, who was found bleeding and near death by biker gang members along Madison Avenue. On Sunday morning, police responded to a call of a man lying in the field.

