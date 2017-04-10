Magistrate hits Daytona rentals owner with daily fines
GEA Seaside Investments, a local company that owns numerous residential rental properties in the city's core beachside area, has been hit with daily $250 fines for city code violations that have lingered for five months at one of GEA's homes. During a hearing at City Hall Tuesday morning, Special Magistrate David Vukelja ordered that the fines be allowed to mount up to $15,000 if a damaged roof and broken windows at 358 Nautilus Ave. are not properly repaired, and if GEA doesn't obtain a required residential rental license.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|7 hr
|RuffnReddy
|22
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|11 hr
|Grunt56
|202
|hotel
|17 hr
|Brittany
|1
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Justice seeker
|231
|Molly brown
|Mon
|_Namaste_
|17
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Mar 26
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC