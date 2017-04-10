Magistrate hits Daytona rentals owner...

Magistrate hits Daytona rentals owner with daily fines

GEA Seaside Investments, a local company that owns numerous residential rental properties in the city's core beachside area, has been hit with daily $250 fines for city code violations that have lingered for five months at one of GEA's homes. During a hearing at City Hall Tuesday morning, Special Magistrate David Vukelja ordered that the fines be allowed to mount up to $15,000 if a damaged roof and broken windows at 358 Nautilus Ave. are not properly repaired, and if GEA doesn't obtain a required residential rental license.

