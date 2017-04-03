Lane: After Bike Week, what do with Main Street CRA?

From locally notorious to dead for 49 weeks out of the year, what to do with the Main Street area? This week the News-Journal has been running a fine series by Eileen Zaffiro-Kean that tells this sad story. It's a big-picture look at the Main Street Community Redevelopment Area, stretching from International Speedway Boulevard north to Oakridge Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.