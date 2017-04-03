Justin Curtis Heyne v. State of Florida

Justin Curtis Heyne v. State of Florida

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: FindLaw

James V. Viggiano, Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, and Chelsea Rae Shirley, Maria E. DeLiberato, and Julissa FontA n, Assistant Capital Collateral Regional Counsel, Middle Region, Temple Terrace, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; and Stacey E. Kircher, Assistant Attorney General, Daytona Beach, Florida, for Appellee Justin Curtis Heyne filed an initial motion for postconviction relief under Florida Rule of Criminal Procedure 3.851, which the trial court denied after holding an evidentiary hearing. For the reasons expressed below, we affirm the denial of the guilt phase claims but remand for a new penalty phase pursuant to Hurst v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 21 hr Grunt56 196
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Thu Justice seeker 229
Mark Matovina Apr 4 Beacher 1
Molly brown Apr 4 Baller 14
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 1 Evelyn 20
News Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f... Mar 29 Pat Creegan 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at April 08 at 4:00AM EDT

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Nobel Prize
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,512 • Total comments across all topics: 280,138,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC