Investigator: 2 planes flew in formation before midair crash
An air safety investigator says two single-engine airplanes had been flying in formation with at least four other aircraft when they collided midair over Interstate 95 in central Florida. Todd Gunther of the National Transportation Safety Board says the collision between the Cessna 170 and the Grumman Tiger left a quarter-mile-long line of debris before hitting the ground in a wooded field in Edgewater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Daytona Biker
|228
|Molly brown
|5 hr
|Baller
|14
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Mon
|one percenter
|191
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 1
|Evelyn
|20
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Mar 26
|Pwm Harvey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC