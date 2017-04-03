Investigator: 2 planes flew in format...

Investigator: 2 planes flew in formation before midair crash

An air safety investigator says two single-engine airplanes had been flying in formation with at least four other aircraft when they collided midair over Interstate 95 in central Florida. Todd Gunther of the National Transportation Safety Board says the collision between the Cessna 170 and the Grumman Tiger left a quarter-mile-long line of debris before hitting the ground in a wooded field in Edgewater.

