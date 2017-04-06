ICYMI: Daytona Beach News-Journal: Gov. Scott holds up Boston Whaler...
For the second time in two years, Gov. Rick Scott dropped into Southeast Volusia to do some cheerleading for boat manufacturer Boston Whaler. The first visit came in May 2015 when the boat-building company underwent an expansion that added more than 120 jobs, leading Scott to tout the plant's 600-strong workforce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|one percenter
|197
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 6
|Justice seeker
|229
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 4
|Beacher
|1
|Molly brown
|Apr 4
|Baller
|14
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 1
|Evelyn
|20
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC