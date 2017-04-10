Hundreds gather on Daytona Beach for annual Easter sunrise service
The pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church offered a different idea to hundreds of people gathered on the beach for Easter service - help those in need. “If you want a relationship with Jesus, you need to bring the Ajax and scrub the person with the cancer's bathroom.
