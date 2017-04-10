Hotels report dip in occupancy, bed taxes in February

DAYTONA BEACH - After a strong January, occupancy figures and bed-tax revenues dipped slightly in February, compared with the same month a year ago, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County. Still, the month also yielded increases in both average daily hotel room rates and revenue per available room, according to Mid-Florida Marketing & Research.

