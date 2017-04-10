Gun maker SCCY announces move from Fl...

Gun maker SCCY announces move from Florida to Tennessee

Handgun maker SCCY Industries has announced it will move its factory and headquarters to new 68-acre campus in East Tennessee. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that SCCY is relocating to Maryville from Daytona Beach, Florida, and plans to hire at least 350 people at the new facility over the next five years.

