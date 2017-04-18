Grocery, Jimmy Buffet-owned eatery co...

Grocery, Jimmy Buffet-owned eatery coming to LPGA

The development hot streak along LPGA Boulevard continues with the news this week of a grocery store and a Jimmy Buffett-owned restaurant coming to the area. Both are part of a commercial center that could open as soon as summer next year as part of the 6,900-home Latitude Margaritaville active adult community that broke ground in March, The News-Journal has learned.

