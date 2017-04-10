Fired Daytona police sergeant returns...

Fired Daytona police sergeant returns to work

1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - A police sergeant fired a year ago returned to his old job this week following an arbitrator's ruling, but his employer is still negotiating some of the final details of the reinstatement, the police chief confirmed Tuesday. Joseph Sellix, 33, an eight-year veteran of the Daytona Beach Police Department, was fired April 5, 2016, after two Daytona State College students alleged that Sellix's behavior toward them was "inappropriate, unprofessional, weird and overall creepy," according to the arbitrator's report.

