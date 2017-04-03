FAITH group to march for homeless to ...

FAITH group to march for homeless to Volusia council meeting

More than 300 faith leaders and church-goers pushing support for a Daytona Beach homeless shelter will have 30 minutes Thursday morning to make their case to the Volusia County Council. Members from 32 congregations that make up the FAITH Organization are planning to gather outside the Thomas Kelly Administration Building in downtown DeLand and march to the 8:30 a.m. council meeting.

