Entire Cheerleading Squad Suspended For Allegedly Working As High Priced Escorts
The entire cheer team at Coastal Carolina University has been suspended due to a criminal investigation alleging that some members of the squad have worked as strippers and escorts. According to a report obtained by The Sun News from the college, cheerleaders have been working at strip clubs and accepting between $100 and $1,500 per date to serve as escorts through a sugar daddy website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Perez Hilton.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|one percenter
|197
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Apr 6
|Justice seeker
|229
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 4
|Beacher
|1
|Molly brown
|Apr 4
|Baller
|14
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 1
|Evelyn
|20
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC