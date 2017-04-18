Embry-Riddle Aeronautical uses Tubeli...

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical uses Tubelite's systems

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: University Business

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's newest 650-bed student residence hall opened in January on its Daytona Beach, Florida campus. The new $25 million, 145,000-square-foot facility designed by PQH Group showcases an ultra-modern look, natural light, campus views, and comfortable living and learning environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Coat littering Mon TonyM 3
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mon Justice seeker 233
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Apr 14 SJCSKR 205
Molly brown Apr 13 nemo 18
Mark Matovina Apr 13 TTT 4
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 11 RuffnReddy 22
hotel Apr 11 Brittany 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Volusia County was issued at April 19 at 3:46AM EDT

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC