Dwayne White v. State of Florida
James S. Purdy, Public Defender, and John M. Selden, Assistant Public Defender, Seventh Judicial Circuit, Daytona Beach, Florida, for Appellant Pamela Jo Bondi, Attorney General, Tallahassee, Florida; and Vivian Singleton, Assistant Attorney General, Daytona Beach, Florida, for Appellee Dwayne F. White, who was forty-one years old at the time of the offense, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Sarah Yvonne Rucker, who was forty-three years old at the time of her death. By a vote of eight to four, the jury recommended that White be sentenced to death, and the trial court imposed a death sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|3 min
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|Evelyn
|20
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Gfod
|227
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Grunt56
|186
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
|Molly brown
|Mar 29
|Crazy
|13
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Mar 26
|Pwm Harvey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC