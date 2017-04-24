Dumpster fire causes brush fire in Daytona Beach
A brush fire ignited by a dumpster fire shut down a stretch of Dunn Avenue near Williamson Avenue in Daytona Beach Saturday afternoon. Multiple fire crews from the Daytona Beach Fire Department responded to the blaze that is approximately five acres in size and 100 percent contained at this time, said the Florida Forest Service.
