DSC to break ground for Student Cente...

DSC to break ground for Student Center/Workforce Transition facility, May 4

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Capital Soup

Daytona State College ushers in its 60th anniversary with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 4, marking the start of construction on a Student Center/Workforce Transition building that will embody a design and function for modern-era higher education. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on the south side of the Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. "We're thrilled to get this facility underway," said DSC President Tom LoBasso, noting his appreciation for legislative support for the $32.6 million project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roadside tavern 3 hr joeblow 1
loud boom in OB Friday night Sat just wondering 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God Thu Just Passing By 4
News Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16) Apr 27 SARA1 3
greg justice not who he says! Apr 25 surfmonkey101 1
Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !! Apr 25 Barb 1
Keva Matovina Apr 21 The south 3
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,688 • Total comments across all topics: 280,676,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC