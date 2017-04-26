DSC to break ground for Student Center/Workforce Transition facility, May 4
Daytona State College ushers in its 60th anniversary with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 4, marking the start of construction on a Student Center/Workforce Transition building that will embody a design and function for modern-era higher education. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on the south side of the Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. "We're thrilled to get this facility underway," said DSC President Tom LoBasso, noting his appreciation for legislative support for the $32.6 million project.
