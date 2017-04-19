Daytona State Summer Sessions Looming Large
Daytona State College registration is moving fast toward summer classes that start May 16 and June 29. Plus, fall registration is now open. Current and new students should sign up soon to assure a seat, says Ken Matthews, associate vice president for enrollment services.
