Daytona Beach man accused in wifea s killing committed to mental hospital

Johan Chiri, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Milena Chiri, 38, on April 7, 2015. If Chiri is found to be competent, his case will resume in the docket before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano, who ordered Chiri committed on Tuesday.

