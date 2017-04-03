Daytona Beach man accused in wifea s killing committed to mental hospital
Johan Chiri, 46, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Milena Chiri, 38, on April 7, 2015. If Chiri is found to be competent, his case will resume in the docket before Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano, who ordered Chiri committed on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|33 min
|Grunt56
|194
|Mark Matovina
|22 hr
|Beacher
|1
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Daytona Biker
|228
|Molly brown
|Tue
|Baller
|14
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 1
|Evelyn
|20
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC