Celebrating the Seder Posted at

The eight-day holiday is a pilgrimage through which people of the Jewish faith celebrate - and spiritually reenact - the freedom of all Jews who were liberated from Egyptian bondage in order to receive the Torah as free men and women. For Esther Krueger, it is a lifelong continuation of a tradition taught to her as a young child by her father, Joseph Siegel, and one she has passed on to her children - Joan, Donald and Richard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.