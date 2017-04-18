Beach-driving advocates aim to stonewall Hard Rock
Hard Rock Hotel's reemergence comes as good news for those hoping to see luxury resorts' arrival, and blight's departure. But for others, it threatens a unique characteristic the county has held since the days of the Ford Model T. Beach driving has conflicted with development in the Volusia County Council Chambers many times before, and it will return Thursday.
