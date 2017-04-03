Authorities: Man found dead in New Smyrna Beach
Authorities say a man who was found floating face down in a Volusia County beach is believed to have drowned. Daytona Beach News-Journal report 27-year-old Steven Rix was found floating face down at the water edge of New Smyrna Beach on Sunday.
