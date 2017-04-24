Abundant seafood, live music highlight annual Oyster Fest Updated at
Shrimp, fish and other seafood including 15,000 oysters wait to be savored on City Island in Daytona Beach at Saturday's 8th annual Halifax Oyster & Music Festival. Eat your fill of Cedar Key oysters raw, steamed or fried, or choose selections from Boston's Fish House, Crabby Chris, Sunshine Cafe, Cousins Maine Lobster food truck and other food vendors all offering a variety of seafood and at least one oyster-centric dish apiece.
