8-year-old swimmer swept away by FL r...

8-year-old swimmer swept away by FL rip current

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WPTV Local News

Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off Florida's Atlantic coast this weekend. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief of Administration Liz Driskell says the Coast Guard and the sheriff's office have joined the search Sunday morning off New Smyrna Beach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Fri SJCSKR 205
Molly brown Apr 13 nemo 18
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Apr 13 Daytona Biker 232
Mark Matovina Apr 13 TTT 4
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 11 RuffnReddy 22
hotel Apr 11 Brittany 1
Keva Matovina Apr 10 Florida 2
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,352,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC