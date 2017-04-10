8-year-old swimmer swept away by FL rip current
Authorities are searching for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while swimming off Florida's Atlantic coast this weekend. Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief of Administration Liz Driskell says the Coast Guard and the sheriff's office have joined the search Sunday morning off New Smyrna Beach.
