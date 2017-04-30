300 guns stolen from unlocked cars in...

300 guns stolen from unlocked cars in Volusia

Sheriff Mike Chitwood kicked off his first public crime trends meeting this week with a gun theft statistic he described as "staggering." Since the beginning of 2016, more than 300 guns have been stolen out of unlocked cars in Volusia County, Sheriff's Office statistics show.

