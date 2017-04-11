11 festivals, shows and more for your weekend Updated at
With sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s in the forecast, it's a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the many festivals on deck this weekend. Choose from live jazz music, Highland games, Native American dances, art and fashion outdoors, then head in for a community theater show, some tasty local brews or comic books galore.
