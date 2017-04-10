10 concerts, festivals and plays to take in Updated at
If you play your cards right, you can get out and about to stretch your legs and get a tan at one of this weekend's outdoor offerings and then cool your heels after dinner with a concert or theater performance. Festivals, live music, comedy, drama, arts and crafts and even model trains await.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|19 hr
|Justice seeker
|229
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|22 hr
|one percenter
|195
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 4
|Beacher
|1
|Molly brown
|Apr 4
|Baller
|14
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14)
|Apr 1
|Evelyn
|20
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Mar 29
|Pat Creegan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC