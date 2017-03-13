Woman sues Paganoa s, 8 others; bill targets a drive-bya lawsuits
A disabled woman has sued Richard Pagano's pizzeria, claiming it doesn't have handicapped parking or enough space for her to maneuver her wheelchair. His business isn't the only one singled out by the plaintiff, Pamela Collins, records show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
