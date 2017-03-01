Woman delivers baby in hospital parking lot with help from aa
A woman delivered her baby, a newborn like the one pictured above, in a hospital parking lot with help from a quick-thinking sheriff. DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|18 hr
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|18 hr
|Steven
|2
|Molly brown
|18 hr
|Batman
|1
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|18 hr
|Guy
|3
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Mon
|joe
|3
|bike week main street?
|Mon
|joe
|2
|DeSantis, protesters to meet face-to-face
|Feb 22
|RuffnReddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC