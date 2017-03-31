WNDB talk show April 4, DSC News-Jour...

WNDB talk show April 4, DSC News-Journal Center

The April 4 Marc Bernier Show will showcase a range of Daytona State College faculty experts, introduce the new advancement vice president and conclude with three local sheriffs discussing their respective departments. The live radio show will air from 3 to 6 p.m. at Daytona State's News-Journal Center in Daytona Beach.

Daytona Beach, FL

