WNDB talk show April 4, DSC News-Journal Center
The April 4 Marc Bernier Show will showcase a range of Daytona State College faculty experts, introduce the new advancement vice president and conclude with three local sheriffs discussing their respective departments. The live radio show will air from 3 to 6 p.m. at Daytona State's News-Journal Center in Daytona Beach.
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|Gfod
|227
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Thu
|Grunt56
|186
|Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f...
|Wed
|Pat Creegan
|1
|Molly brown
|Wed
|Crazy
|13
|Why was Daytona Walmart closed?
|Mar 26
|Pwm Harvey
|1
|Palm Coat littering
|Mar 25
|chouette
|2
|Florida Unemployment "Connect" site- ABOMINATIO... (Nov '13)
|Mar 23
|John
|12
