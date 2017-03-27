Wisconsin man accused in cold case rape fights extradition back to Volusia
The 42-year-old Haar is being held on $25,000 bail in the Columbia County Jail in Portage, Wisconsin. Haar is accused of being one of three men who gang raped a 14-year-old girl in Daytona Beach in 1997.
