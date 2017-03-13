Wheel Love

A half-dozen couples got married Friday evening at the Pavilion at Bruce Rossmeyer's Daytona Harley-Davidson in "Ride Forever," the Volusia Clerk of the Court's first group biker wedding event. Clerk Laura Roth, who borrowed a studded leather jacket for the event, took to the stage and read the biker-themed vows.

