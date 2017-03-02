Waste away at Jimmy Buffet's new reti...

Waste away at Jimmy Buffet's new retirement community

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Boing Boing

Aging Jimmy Buffett fans, aka Parrotheads, take note! Latitude Margaritavile is a new senior housing community under construction in Daytona Beach, Florida. The facility is scheduled to open in the fall and promises to "reflect Margaritaville's authentic, 'no worries,' tropical vibe."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heather ball from jamestown ny 6 hr Guy 4
Joeys 11 hr wondering 4
Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10) Wed Patrick 175
Catrina Pavlov Wed Steven 2
Molly brown Wed Batman 1
Helicopter over head? (Jun '13) Feb 28 Don 5
Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16) Feb 27 joe 3
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Volusia County was issued at March 04 at 11:04AM EST

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,573 • Total comments across all topics: 279,303,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC