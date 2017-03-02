Waste away at Jimmy Buffet's new retirement community
Aging Jimmy Buffett fans, aka Parrotheads, take note! Latitude Margaritavile is a new senior housing community under construction in Daytona Beach, Florida. The facility is scheduled to open in the fall and promises to "reflect Margaritaville's authentic, 'no worries,' tropical vibe."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|6 hr
|Guy
|4
|Joeys
|11 hr
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|Wed
|Steven
|2
|Molly brown
|Wed
|Batman
|1
|Helicopter over head? (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|Don
|5
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC