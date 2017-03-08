Warm winter presents challenges for Volusia-Flagler farmers
Above-normal temperatures prevailed throughout the three-month winter season that just ended, leaving some area farmers wondering if it's time to start planting some different crops. The average temperature between December and March, the season the National Weather Service calls climatological winter, was nearly five degrees above normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Molly brown
|Tue
|Batman
|3
|heather ball from jamestown ny
|Mar 5
|Lisa
|5
|Joeys
|Mar 3
|wondering
|4
|Is Daytona Beach A Good Vacation Spot Or Not??? (Mar '10)
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|175
|Catrina Pavlov
|Mar 1
|Steven
|2
|Helicopter over head? (Jun '13)
|Feb 28
|Don
|5
|Any naturists in Ormond or Daytona Beach? (Jan '16)
|Feb 27
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC